Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,918 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $38.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

