Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,972 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after buying an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

