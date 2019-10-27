Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $225,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

