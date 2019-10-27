Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $281,000 Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

