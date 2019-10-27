Prudential (LON:PRU) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,750 ($22.87).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,627 ($21.26) to GBX 1,606 ($20.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,717.60 ($22.44).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,450.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,584.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Also, insider James Turner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($453,743.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,142,741 in the last ninety days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.