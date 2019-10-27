PTON (PTON) Market Capitalization Reaches $410,048.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One PTON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. PTON has a total market cap of $410,048.00 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,667 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

