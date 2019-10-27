Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

