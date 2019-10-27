Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Reduced by Analyst

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2019 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

