Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $63,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.92%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.