QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

QADA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 27,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. QAD has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $915.12 million, a P/E ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.07.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $92,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,361,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,395,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $185,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,372,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,734,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,995 shares of company stock worth $2,331,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QAD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

