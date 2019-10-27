Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 325.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 37.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 308,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JMLP opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

