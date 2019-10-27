Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $66,000 in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,583.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $119.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

