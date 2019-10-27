Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 970.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. PLDT Inc has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.48.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $819.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

