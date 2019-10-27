Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $166.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

ESLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

