Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

