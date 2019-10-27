Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 14.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $257.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

