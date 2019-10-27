Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 68,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

