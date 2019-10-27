Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post $125.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.95 million and the lowest is $123.44 million. Quidel posted sales of $117.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $529.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.18 million, with estimates ranging from $554.80 million to $560.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Quidel stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quidel has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,835,932.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $4,458,803.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,150 shares of company stock worth $314,041,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Quidel by 74.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 472,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quidel by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 74.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

