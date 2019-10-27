Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

SNA opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

