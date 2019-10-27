Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $9.61 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in 3M by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in 3M by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $166.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

