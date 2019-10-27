Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.