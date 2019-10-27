Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 135,068 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,068 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Tapestry worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tapestry by 28.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 347.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 318,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 661,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

