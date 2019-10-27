Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 50,483 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

