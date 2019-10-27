Rapids (RPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,163.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,163.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00198488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01499169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00107995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,758,951,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,953,028,293 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

