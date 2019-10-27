Raymond James Downgrades Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) to Market Perform

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE BTE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 76.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

