Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,272 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.