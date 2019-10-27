Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 37 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Booking by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,055.93 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,002.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,885.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.