Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Diageo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Diageo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $160.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.64 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

