Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 254 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

Netflix stock opened at $276.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.