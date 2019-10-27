Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

