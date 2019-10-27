Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

