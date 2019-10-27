Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $80.88. 1,829,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

