Red River Bancshares Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 30th (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:RRBI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 30th. Red River Bancshares had issued 600,000 shares in its IPO on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $27,000,000 based on an initial share price of $45.00. After the end of Red River Bancshares’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

