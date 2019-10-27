RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RNR stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.20. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $195.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total value of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

