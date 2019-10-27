Rentberry (BERRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $105,474.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $105,474.00 and $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00201172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.01483944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00118518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

