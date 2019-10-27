Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

