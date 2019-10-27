Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.69. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,768,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,963,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

