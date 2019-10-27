Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $4.02 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,371,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,935,000 after buying an additional 1,330,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,111,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,511,000 after buying an additional 1,324,028 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,109,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,690,000 after buying an additional 499,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 375,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.