Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.64. 2,519,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,474. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

