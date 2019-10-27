Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,862 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $34,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,751,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.