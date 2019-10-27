Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,100 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Tesla worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $328.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.72 per share, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,566,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

