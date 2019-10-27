Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.50 Million Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of United Continental worth $32,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in United Continental by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Continental by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 6.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in United Continental by 271.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

