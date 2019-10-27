Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.93 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $37,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after acquiring an additional 729,863 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 571,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 448,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $100.63 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $107.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

