Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,986. The company has a market capitalization of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

