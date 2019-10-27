RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.32

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.32 and traded as high as $26.64. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 164,404 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.43.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin bought 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,309.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,712.86.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.