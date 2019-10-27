RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Given $6.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 23.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 238,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,669 shares during the period. 13.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REDU stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $441.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

