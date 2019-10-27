RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 783,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

