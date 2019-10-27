Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,253 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.