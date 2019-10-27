Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,781 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Invesco by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.05 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

