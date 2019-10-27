Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,367 ($17.86) to GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,044.25 ($13.64).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 712.80 ($9.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.69. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 701 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 762.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 840.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). Insiders acquired a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $5,941,526 over the last three months.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

